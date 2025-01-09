Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

James Gunn Thanks Creature Commandos Team, Addresses CA Wildfires

James Gunn and EP Dean Lorey thanked the Creature Commandos team while acknowledging the devastation caused by the California wildfires.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos wrapped up its first season run with S01E07 "A Very Funny Monster" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn) earlier today – and based on what we're seeing on social media and online, the adult animated series was a hit from start to finish (with some interesting hints at Season 2). But as exciting as the season finale was to check out, it dropped in the midst of a very real and brutal reality – something that wasn't lost on Gunn or Showrunner/EP Dean Lorey.

"I've been looking forward for months to sharing the finale of [Creature Commandos] today, as it's one of my favorite things I've been part of. Unfortunately, due to the fires & the loss of life & the loss of the homes of so many people I love, this day is less celebratory than I had hoped," Gunn shared in his social media post earlier today, taking a moment to remember those who've lost everything in the devastating Southern California wildfires and the first responders who continue fighting the good fight. "But I am still overwhelmingly proud of the episode & the incredible work Dean & BobbyPills & the team have done. It's a beautiful piece of work. Stay safe."

"I echo everything you just said," Lorey shared in the comments section of Gunn's Instagram post (which you can check out below). "You and Rick Morales and all the artists and actors were incredible to work with, and I'm so proud of the result. I hope everyone in LA is staying safe, and I'm looking forward to more good work and good times together when we're past all this."

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!