Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff

So it appears that not everyone is as thrilled about the news of The CW, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring series guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson developing an SPN spinoff prequel series The Winchesters. Focusing on Sam and Dean's parents with Ackles returning to his role as Dean Winchester to narrate, The Winchesters focuses on the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put their love and lives on the line to save the world. Except no one apparently told Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), who took to Twitter in what appears to be not a good mood. First, retweeting Ackles and letting everyone know that Twitter was the first he heard about it and not being thrilled that Sam's not involved:

Padalecki then continues by stating that he's "gutted" about the new and how he heard about it:

Finally, Padalecki directs a now-deleted tweet at Thompson expressing his displeasure, even calling him a "coward" at one point.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

