Jay Lethal Debuted at AEW Full Gear and Now He's All Elite

Former TNA and Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal made his surprise AEW debut at Full Gear last night, showing up after the Minneapolis Street Fight between The Inner Circle and American Top Team for an interview with Tony Schiavone.

The former ROH Champion said he's signed a contract with AEW and challenged Sammy Guevara to a match for the TNT Championship. Since Guevara was just in a grueling street fight, in which his team was victorious, Lethal said he'd wait until AEW Dynamite for the title match. Guevara came out with his title, stared down Lethal, and told him, "You're on!"

AEW confirmed that Lethal is All Elite…

…and the wrestling company that was once called a t-shirt company didn't waste time getting the merch ready.

As for The Chadster, he was quite cheesed off about this. Not only was it disrespectful to WWE because Lethal chose to sign with AEW instead of them, but it was doubly disrespectful because AEW decided to debut not one of the recently-fired former WWE Superstars, but a star from Ring of Honor and TNA. As a result of this insult, The Chadster could feel that he will probably be sexually impotent for another 47 days at minimum, so Keighleyanne is going to be extremely disappointed. More so than usual.

This wasn't the most offensive thing to happen at AEW Full Gear. You can read The Chadster's full review of the show here.

The amount of messages, tweets, hand shakes, and hugs that I've received tonight from friends and fans have me laying in my hotel bed with watery eyes. Thank you!! I am deeply touched! I'm so excited and ready to start this new chapter in my career/life. #AEW #newhome — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) November 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet