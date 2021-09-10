Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection

September 10th is a very important date in the personal & professional lives of Jensen Ackles. In 2020, it marked his final day on the set of The CW's Supernatural with co-star Jared Padalecki. Now here's where it gets weird because in 2021? It's also the same date that he's wrapping filming the third season of Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (where he's set to play OG supe Soldier Boy, in case you forgot). If you think that's a little creepy then just imagine how Ackles feels- but you don't have to since he's taken to Instagram to let us know just how much of a strange coincidence it is.

Here's a look at Ackles' video post where he reveals the creepy bond between the two shows- and we agree. The universe is definitely trying to tell him something…

Earlier this week, it was time for another edition of Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), done in the interest of offering equal time by Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. This time around, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN' swimsuit issue.

Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDu91paNTNQ)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.