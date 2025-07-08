Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles Talks "Countdown," Family Moving From Texas to NYC

Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) checked in with Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss Countdown, his family's Texas/NYC move, and more.

With the next chapter of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas' Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown set to hit this week, Ackles continues making the rounds to get the word out about the hit streaming series. That included a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark earlier today, with Ackles and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussing how things have been going with him personally and professionally. This afternoon, the morning talk show released a pair of highlights from Ackles' visit: one where he discusses his new series and another where he shares what it was like for the family to make the move from Texas to New York City.

Here's a look at the clips that were released from Ackles' interview from Live with Kelly and Mark – and for a special sneak peek at this week's episode, you might be interested in this link:

Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas Answers Your 5 Questions!

Was Season 1 Written with Ending Already in Place or Did the Season Finale Evolve Over Time?

"Had it all mapped out, including the last image of the season. 😬"

How Did Mark Get Access to Painkillers in Prison?

"He is nothing if not resourceful."

If "No One Is Safe," How Does Haas Avoid Potentially Losing the Viewers' Trust?

"You asked two questions! I'll answer this one (and thank you for the nice words… the cast IS fantastic.) I think there are no guarantees in life, and shows are more interesting if you don't know what's coming next. Although… my wife loves spoilers so she doesn't get anxious… not me!"

How Does the Team Decide When to Go with Vests and Gear?

"I should have a better answer for this, but I don't have my tech advisors with me… in fact, let me get back to you on this one. I think it has to do with if they're expecting a firefight or it's a pre-planned raid versus rolling up to interview or surveilling or UC. But don't quote me!"

How Much of a Factor Do Critics Play in Prime Video Giving the Season 2 Green Light?

"Critics work hard and have a tough job. The ones who liked Countdown are obviously brilliant and talented. The ones who didn't, well, you can't get it right all the time, and you'll get 'em next time! 😀 The truth is that renewal will be based on whether or not viewers show up each week."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

