Jerry Seinfeld: "Something Is Going to Happen" Regarding Series Finale

During a show over the weekend, Jerry Seinfeld teased "something is going to happen" regarding the series finale. A revival? Maybe a reunion?

In 1998, over 75-million-plus viewers tuned in to watch Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) get what many thought they had coming to them – arrested & in prison. But many weren't quite expecting the series to end on that note, resulting in a finale that's been hotly debated over the years. For some, "The Finale" was the perfect ending to a series that proudly wore being about nothing on its sleeve, For others, it was an open-ended copout that didn't give enough of a sense of closure. Twenty years later – in 2018 – Seinfeld would leave open the possibility of a series return of some type while checking in with Ellen DeGeneres on DeGeneres' daytime talk show. Well, it's five years later, and it sounds like there might be some movement regarding the show's return.

During a stand-up set in Boston over the weekend, Seinfeld was asked about the series finale – resulting in a very interesting response. Noting that he "has a little secret" regarding that very topic, the comedian added, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see." Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean a "new" series finale or a series return is in the works – Seinfeld and David could also be looking to go the same reunion route that Max did with Friends (a big score for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service). If there does turn out to be a new "episode," that also doesn't mean that it could end up in a normal episode format – we could get a charity table read that adds an "epilogue" to the foursome's story.

Then there's David's HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and its upcoming 12th season. It's quite possible we could see another in-show "Seinfeld" reunion similar to what we were treated to back during the seventh season. Previously, we learned during a multi-episode in-universe CYE arc that offered a new series finale where Elaine had a daughter thanks to Jerry's sperm donation, and George went from rags-to-riches-to-rags after losing his iToilet app fortune in a Bernie Madoff financial scam.

