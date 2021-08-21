Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E26 Recap: The Levels of Snooki

After scoring its lowest review rating ever last week, can Jersey Shore: Family Vacation get back in El Presidente's good graces? Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, and maybe I was feeling a little bit cranky last week, but the producers really are dragging out Jenni's birthday. MTV has finally announced all the episodes for this Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4, and there are two more after this one. At least one of them will once again take place during Jenni's birthday celebration, as did the two episodes before this, and this episode.

Four episodes is a lot to stretch out of one night for a reality TV show, comrades, especially one whose cast is pushing middle age. And I say that as a person who has stretched many middle-aged people in my dungeons because they were political dissidents, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!

What I am trying to say is at this point, the show's timeline is literally moving en cámera lenta! If these were the glory days of the original Jersey Shore, this one birthday party would have taken place in less than the space of one episode, probably split between two.

And your El Presidente gets it more than most, comrades. It isn't easy being in charge. The producers have to do what they have to do. They are filming during a pandemic in an empty hotel, they had to cut most of Ron's scenes because he can't stop getting arrested for domestic violence, and at least some of the cast members have been smartened up and make an effort to keep the juiciest parts of their lives private. But even still, it dilutes the storytelling and makes the show seem like it's stalling.

But all of that said, comrades, this was an up episode, built around three main story points paying-off: Angelina's growing feud with Lauren, Vinny roasting the cast as part of the Jersey Shore Talent Show, and Snooki getting wasted and going into "Dren" mode.

"Dren," as you know, is an excuse the show uses to excuse Snooki's worst behavior. They even explained it with cute graphics and clips of drunken Snooki from years past. Whenever she's at her worse, it's her alternate personality, "Dren," but really it's just Snooki, in this case, bullying Angelina. She started the episode attacking Angelina's relationship with Chris and followed that up by throwing food repeatedly at the back of her head. All the while, the rest of the cast members did their best to excuse Snooki's behavior, while avoiding getting involved in it themselves, even though they could see she was clearly in the wrong. But it makes for great TV! Haw haw haw haw!

Angelina's troubles didn't end with a mean girl Snooki. She's also been trying to find out what Chris said to Lauren during the significant others' dinner that took place a few episodes back (but probably twenty minutes ago in real-time). In this episode, she got her answers, as Lauren revealed that Chris said he liked their relationship better before Angelina returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It didn't sit well with Angelina that Chris said that to Lauren but not to her, nor did it sit well with Angelina that Lauren believes the ring cam videos showing Snooki and her "side piece" from Old Bridge are more scandalous than Angelina admits.

Finally, the main event of the episode was the roast, comrades, and Vinny did a decent job lampooning most of the cast. Some memorable jokes, comrades, included calling Nikki and Pauly "Jerk Chicken Parmesan," accusing 24 of being a gold digger, and telling Jenni "too bad you can't botox a personality." Unfortunately, Vinny failed to go in for the kill on Ronnie, joking that he needed to buy Saffire two fur coats every time they break up when what he really wanted to say was "gets arrested." You can't roast someone if you're walking on eggshells, comrade Vinny. Trust me, I know. I have roasted many a prisoner in my day! Literally, but tying them to a stake and burning them! Haw haw haw haw! But seriously, dissidents will not be tolerated!

Now then, there are two more episodes of Jersey Shore, with the next one wrapping up Jenni's party, and the final one involving, somehow, multiple gender-reveal party mishaps, at least one of which ends in a trip to the hospital. Tonight's episode was good, containing the juiciest parts of the birthday party that has been stretched across four episodes, but last week's episode had to suffer for it, and the show will really benefit from filming in public in the semi-post-pandemic era. Until next time, mis amigos… socialism or death!

