Jimmy Kimmel Returns Tonight (and Donald Trump Is NOT Happy About It)

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight, and Donald Trump has taken to social media to make it clear that he's not happy about it.

Despite Nexstar and Sinclair—two media companies that own many ABC affiliate stations around the country—deciding to keep the late-night host off their stations' airwaves, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Kimmel Live! are set to return to Disney-owned ABC tonight. ABC's decision to pull the show came after pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, Nexstar, and Sinclair over comments Kimmel made during his monologue on last Tuesday's show. Shortly before Kimmel is set to step before the cameras, Donald Trump has taken to his social media to make it clear that he's not happy.

"I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there," Trump posted on Tuesday night. "Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution," Trump continued, ending with what sounded like another lawsuit threat. "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney said in an official statement on Monday, announcing Kimmel's return. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

