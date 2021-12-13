Jimmy Rave: The Former ROH & TNA Star Has Passed Away At 39
Sad news today as we have learned that former Ring of Honor and TNA star Jimmy Rave has passed away at the age of 39. Rave (real name James Michael Guffey) had been wrestling since 1999 and first made a name for himself during his run in Ring of Honor starting in 2003. It was there that he worked programs with stars like AJ Styles, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. He moved to TNA in 2007, where he formed the "Rock 'n Rave Infection" faction with Christy Hemme and Lance Rock (now Lance Archer in AEW).
Jimmy Rave wrestled up until 2020 but was battling a bad drug addiction throughout his career, which led to him contracting MRSA and having his left arm amputated in November of 2020 and both legs amputated this past October.
Despite his personal demons, Jimmy Rave was much-loved throughout the professional wrestling industry and tributes have flooded social media since the news of his death came out.
IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA where Jimmy Rave was a star) released the following statement:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division."
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a good friend of Jimmy Rave's and posted the following statement on his official Facebook page:
This really hurts. Jimmy Rave has passed away. He was only 39. He had lost both legs to the MRSA virus this past October, but seemed to be in good spirits when I checked in with him two weeks ago. He was a great wrestling character and worker; someone who gave so much more to the business than he received. May God bless you, my friend. #RIPJimmyRave