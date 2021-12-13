Jimmy Rave: The Former ROH & TNA Star Has Passed Away At 39

Sad news today as we have learned that former Ring of Honor and TNA star Jimmy Rave has passed away at the age of 39. Rave (real name James Michael Guffey) had been wrestling since 1999 and first made a name for himself during his run in Ring of Honor starting in 2003. It was there that he worked programs with stars like AJ Styles, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. He moved to TNA in 2007, where he formed the "Rock 'n Rave Infection" faction with Christy Hemme and Lance Rock (now Lance Archer in AEW).

Jimmy Rave wrestled up until 2020 but was battling a bad drug addiction throughout his career, which led to him contracting MRSA and having his left arm amputated in November of 2020 and both legs amputated this past October.

Despite his personal demons, Jimmy Rave was much-loved throughout the professional wrestling industry and tributes have flooded social media since the news of his death came out.

I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had.

R.I.P. Jimmy Rave — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 13, 2021

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Jimmy Rave. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/WYeRzNEs0I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021

Heart broken, and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave. Such an amazing performer, that was such an influence to so many wrestlers. It was a true pleasure sharing the ring with him. Condolences to all of his friends and family. RIP JIMMY RAVE — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) December 13, 2021

Dammit…RIP Jimmy Rave. I'm glad we shared a ring as many time as we did. I'm glad we got the chance to know each other over 18 years ago. I'm glad we were friends. I'm glad that I knew you, and I will miss you. Godspeed my friend. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 13, 2021

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Jimmy Rave. He had just turned 39. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 13, 2021

RIP my brother! Jimmy Rave 🙏🏻 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 13, 2021

RIP to my brother, Jimmy Rave. He fought so hard both inside the ring and out. A good man and a good friend. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJimmyRave — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) December 13, 2021

Rest In Peace Jimmy Rave….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 13, 2021

Don't know what to say, had some great times with Jimmy Rave. One time he fell down a flight of steps for me. Thank you Jimmy. A very giving person you will be missed — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave. 😞 He was such a cool guy and very very talented. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. — Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave ❤️ Thank you for always being so kind with every interaction, and for genuinely wanting to help the younger generation find their way. https://t.co/eNlFCJWmgG — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) December 13, 2021

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) https://t.co/KlUSWo5qVK ROH extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/PnwIAxd59R — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA where Jimmy Rave was a star) released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division. pic.twitter.com/43JId8rXuw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a good friend of Jimmy Rave's and posted the following statement on his official Facebook page:

This really hurts. Jimmy Rave has passed away. He was only 39. He had lost both legs to the MRSA virus this past October, but seemed to be in good spirits when I checked in with him two weeks ago. He was a great wrestling character and worker; someone who gave so much more to the business than he received. May God bless you, my friend. #RIPJimmyRave

This is of course very sad news for wrestling fans and the wrestling industry. We send our condolences and best wishes to Jimmy Rave's two children and the rest of his family.