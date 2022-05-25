JJ Abrams' Justice League Dark Series: WBD Reportedly Wants Updates

Look, if you've been following "The Great Streaming Wars of 2022" then you know that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav isn't looking to leave any stone unturned when it comes to what the company is committed to and if WBD is getting the most bang for its buck. And based on reporting this afternoon from The Hollywood Reporter, "any" includes J.J. Abrams & Bad Robot's $250 million overall deal. What's reportedly lighting a fire under Zaslav? The reported $200M+ being spent on Abrams's upcoming HBO sci-fi drama Demimonde (in comparison, the report cites HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon coming in at less that $200M). While Warner Bros. TV has reportedly reviewed a number of the scripts and a decision about whether or not the series will move forward is expected this week, that's not where the questions for Abrams end. While the deal is "currently not in jeopardy," Zaslav is reportedly concerned about the lack of content from the soon-to-be three-year deal, and that's where DC Comics properties like Justice League Dark, Constantine and Madame X come into play.

As the WBD and Disney continue to "not compete" compete to have their respective Marvel and DC Comics IPs branded as far and wide as possible on streaming, there was a ton of hope placed on Abrams & Katie McGrath's Bad Robot when it was announced that they were developing an HBO Max series based on Justice League Dark (like a "Justice League" that defends against magical and supernatural threats) as well as spinoff series for the two characters mentioned above. But as we reach the midpoint of 2022, still nothing on streaming screens- which is reportedly a source of "some frustration within the halls of Warner Bros. Discovery" that Abrams has "laid claim to a number of DC characters" but hasn't produced (though sources say that Warners has seen scripts for Constantine and the pilot of Madame X). And let's not forget the Batman adult-animated series that Abrams and Matt Reeves (The Batman) are reteaming on, also still in development.