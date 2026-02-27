Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Detective Hole

Jo Nesbos' Detective Hole Gets Intense Second Trailer from Netflix

Arriving March 26th, Netflix released a new trailer for Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole, featuring Scandinavia's most miserable detective.

Article Summary Netflix drops the intense second trailer for Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole ahead of its March 26 premiere.

Legendary anti-hero Harry Hole leads a wild, serial killer mystery set in dark, atmospheric Scandinavia.

Tobias Santelmann stars as Detective Hole, promising a gritty, world-weary take on the iconic character.

Expect a dark drama with ethical clashes, as Harry faces off against corrupt detective Tom Waaler.

Netflix released the full trailer for Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole, featuring the legendary Norwegian anti-hero cop Harry Hole to life in a gripping nine-episode serial killer mystery. The series premieres globally on Netflix on March 26th. This marks the first detective series whose title sounds like a dirty joke (get your mind out of the gutter – it's pronounced "ho-lay"), and he's might be the every grizzled world-weary Scandinavian hardboiled detective boiled into one. The trailer also give a fuller picture of the plot of the first season, and it looks weirder and wilder than previously hinted.

The Life and Times of Detective Hole, Scandinavia's Most Miserable Detective

Created by one of the greatest storytellers in crime fiction, Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole is a whodunnit serial killer mystery led by the famed anti-hero, Harry Hole. Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law. Throughout the season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late.

Tobias Santelmann (Exit, The Arctic Convoy) stars as the iconic detective Harry Hole, joined by Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, The Suicide Squad) as Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta (Made in Oslo, State of Happiness) as Rakel Fauke, alongside an all-star ensemble cast. "Finally, we can reveal the premiere date and share this first look at Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole. Seeing Tobias bring Harry to life has been really exciting and marks a new chapter for the character. I'm looking forward to sharing his take on Harry with the audience, and to have them join us for a truly dark and twisted journey," Nesbø shared.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole premieres on Netflix on March 26th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!