Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: Fourth of July, joey chestnut, july fourth, nathan's hot dog eating

Joey Chestnut Pushes Back on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Ban

Joey Chestnut pushed back on Major League Eating for banning him from the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th.

No matter what happens when the final soggy hot dog gets shoved down the final contestant's throat, Coney Island's ESPN-televised 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this July 4th will crown a new champion. That's because reigning champion Joey Chestnut – who's held the title every year since 2016 – has been banned from this year's televised gluttony by Major League Eating. As it turns out, Chestnut is a spokesperson for Impossible Foods and the company's plant-based hot dogs – which smacks in the face of the brand exclusivity rules associated with Nathan's event.

'We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating shared in a statement. 'MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades, we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship." In case you're wondering, that "unbranded hot dog eating contest" is one being set to stream on Netflix – as confirmed by THR.

For his part, Chestnut has taken to social media to push back on Major League Eating's decision. "I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years, I'm banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut shared to kick off a three-tweet/x response.

He continued, "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!