Joey Janela Debuts Trumper Gimmick, Trolls Locals Kooks at Meeting

AEW star Joey Janela debuted a new gimmick this week, but it didn't happen on AEW Dynamite, Dark, or Dark Elevation. Instead, the Bad Boy debuted his new persona at the Seminole County school board meeting, armed with a flyer from a local anti-mask group. You might be familiar with the location as a favorite haunt of former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz, who appeared earlier this year at one of the meetings to decry COVID-19 mask protocols as enabling child predators. Wuertz, who has been in hot water with WWE before for his extreme beliefs, was released by the company earlier this year.

In fact, Wuertz was at this meeting, too, appearing around 1:45 into the full video released on YouTube. Wuertz once again complained about "dehumanizing and abusing mask mandates," which he compared to "tyranny." He got a laugh from the crowd when he derisively complained about being labeled a conspiracy theorist and touted a supposed Wuhan lab leak that he claimed proved hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19 while citing leaked emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci that Wuertz claimed discredited the effectiveness of mask-wearing. "I think the conspiracy theorists are on the right side of history," said Wuertz, garnering a huge applause.

At this point, you are probably thinking to yourself, "and then a freak tidal wave crashed through the building and dragged everyone out to sea, never to be seen or heard from again," but instead, Wuertz continued, demanding the school board "unmask the kids immediately," eliminate social distancing and contract tracing. "If you even think of coercing one of these beautiful children of God into taking an experimental and harmful vaccine, you will be met with legal action," Wuertz threatened. Wuertz decried the woke ideology that's infiltrated competitive sports and "the sexual grooming and pedophilia" of the entertainment industry. Wuertz blamed godlessness for the current situation and urged his fellow QAnoners to "primary these RINOs in this room," once again to massive applause. He suggested parents pull their kids out of school to save the country as the crowd popped bigger than the glass breaking before Steve Austin's entrance during an Attitude Era Raw.

Later in the video, while another man is speaking, Janela causes a commotion, is reprimanded, and then leaves the building.

I was kicked out within 5 min for yelling at a doctor or something…. he was a liar! — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 23, 2021

Janela's disguise caused a commotion on social media, where most recognized it as a parody. However, some Jim Cornette fans were giddy to let the promoter and podcast host know that Janela had apparently turned Qanon. Cornette, however, seemed to assume that articles discussing Janela's prank were about the real Drake Wuertz.

Noted mental case & Trumpsucking lunatic Drake Worse has made news again for harassing city officials with tirades about God & pedophiles, & apparently this time he tried to bribe the teachers by bringing them a jelly donut. Can someone arrange a room together at the loony bin? https://t.co/i6MetJB4Gp — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 23, 2021

Oh Jim, you sweet Summer child, thinking Wuertz would be ejected from the meeting for those things rather than wildly applauded as he was. As for Janela, he made the local news for his outburst.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Janela will take his new character on the road with AEW since he auctioned off his gear for charity.

I'm gonna auction off my "Florida Man" disguise for @NARAL "For over 50 years, NARAL has led the fight for reproductive freedom, including the right to access abortion" Bidding starts now and ends midnight Eastern time! Place your bids below. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ot0haWVC6m — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 23, 2021

The bidding ended at $500, which Janela donated. However, in the true carny spirit of pro wrestling, he did make merch available for a limited time.