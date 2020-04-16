Jon Moxley, Renee Young Getting It On All Over House During Pandemic

Last night, AEW Champion Jon Moxley defeated Jake Hager in an empty arena match to retain his championship on AEW Dynamite. But in reality, that match was recorded weeks ago, and Moxley, like other AEW talent, has been spending time at home in quarantine as the world awaits relaxation of social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic. And while at home, it's not a sweaty, undefeated MMA fighter that Moxley prefers to roll around with grunting half-naked. Instead, according to Moxley, he's doing a lot of that with his wife, WWE star Renee Young.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Live as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Moxley weighed in on yesterday's WWE layoffs, which saw 38 people and counting fired by Moxley's former employer. The layoffs came just days after news that a SuperPac run by Linda McMahon pledged $18.5 million to the state of Florida the same day the state granted WWE official "essential" status to continue broadcasting live shows during the pandemic. WWE also revealed the morning of the layoffs that it had $500 million in reserves to weather the crisis. They didn't need to lay off performers in the middle of a pandemic when those performers have no other options to earn income but chose to in order to protect their profits.

Jon Moxley Speaks Out on WWE Layoffs

"My heart goes out to all the people who are affected by this craziness, whether it be financial or worse," Moxley said. "I heard a bunch of news through the grapevine, people in our business got unfortunate phone calls this morning, so it's a weird time. I'm feeling very fortunate. I was not, or I will not, for a second feel sorry for myself, like poor me, during this craziness because I've got it pretty good, all things considered. I'm just stuck in the house with my wife [Renee Young], who is my favorite person to hang out with anyway."

As to what Moxley and Young are doing in the house, well, that should be obvious. "We're just hanging out, getting it on all over the house all day, watching movies, and she's got some cooking projects she's experimenting with. So, I'm basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day. No matter how the World Title match turns out tonight, I feel like a World Champion and I am very blessed at this time." Jon Moxley and Renee Young are blessed indeed.