Jon Stewart Learned More About CNN Than Donald Trump From Infomercial The Problem with Jon Stewart host Jon Stewart shared what the biggest problem was with this week's Donald Trump/CNN infomercial.

By now, we've made it pretty clear that the Donald Trump/Kaitlan Collins infomercial from earlier this week was probably about as low as CNN CEO Chris Licht's once-proud news channel has gone since Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav gave Licht his marching orders to make CNN a high-priced public access channel where any whackjob theory can get air time if you have some kind of fancy title. And as disappointing as it was to watch, seeing Anderson Cooper towing the company line wasn't a surprise – but it's been weird to watch him go from "Katrina Cooper" to "Corporate Cooper." Someone else who isn't a big fan of what CNN is now attempting to justify is The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast host Jon Stewart (Comedy Central's The Daily Show), who took to Twitter to get to the heart of what he felt the biggest problem was with the night. "The problem [with] the Trump Town Hall wasn't platforming…or a fragile siloed audience unable to be exposed to newsworthy opinions antithetical to their own…the problem was an event that was clearly negotiated to Trump's approval. An ode to access," Stewart began the first of three tweets. From there, Stewart imagines how the pitch must've gone to get Trump to show up, with CNN pretty much letting Trump write the rules of the town hall. "I learned nothing from this town hall about Trump and his most ardent supporters I haven't known since 2016. I learned a lot about CNN," added Stewart.

Here's a look at Stewart's tweets, along with the full text from all three posts:

Dear TV

Dear TV The problem w the Trump Town Hall wasn't platforming…or a fragile siloed audience unable to be exposed to newsworthy opinions antithetical to their own…the problem was an event that was clearly negotiated to Trump's approval. An ode to access. "We promise, good sir…we are no longer Fake News!!! An enemy of the people!!! Let us prove it to you!!! We are fair and good and will do this however you would like…just come back…" I learned nothing from this town hall about Trump and his most ardent supporters I haven't known since 2016. I learned a lot about CNN.

