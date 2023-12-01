Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E18 "Right and Wrong": More Punches Than Words

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen S02E18: "Right and Wrong" pits Yuji against Mahito in a battle that's more action than words.

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen "Right and Wrong" pits Yuji against Mahito in a pretty silent battle. I mean, no words are needed when we see what has led to this point. We are also privy to Yuji's internal dilemma. And, once again, Mahito kills a portion of our hearts with the victims his picks. While quiet, the episode did pack quite a big punch.

The episode opens up with Yuji's inner turmoil, and rightfully so, after the events of the previous episode in which Sukuna destroyed everything near him with no traces left. It was a pretty brutal battle that had Avengers levels of destruction and certainly effects. The story then quickly moves on to the staggering half burnt Nanami we had seen last time. He had survived Jogo, but just barely it seems as if he is tethering the line between reality and following the light. Once again, we are made aware of the mental toll and exhaustion Jujutsu sorcerers face. We saw what happened to Geto at the beginning of the season, and now we see Nanami mumbling about how tired he is. Yet, at the same time, he uses whatever strength he has left to finish off the transfigured humans looming around.

Mahito makes an appearance and manages to touch Nanami's back, ready to transfigure our best Zaddy. I am not going to lie, my heart was on my throat the entire time, but we all know what happens once Mahito touches you. As Nanami considers his choices he is faced with Haibara in his imagination, who points toward someone behind Nanami and Mahito: Yuji, who calls out to his sensei. We see Nanami struggle to smile and tell Yuji it is his turn now before being killed by Mahito. I am not going to lie, I cried out, yet once again, we were not given enough time to fully mourn him.

Yuji starts fighting Mahito, consumed by his own rage, which Mahito realizes he can use against the boy. However, Yuji definitely puts one hell of a battle against patch-face. However, we get to see Mahito's plan from the beginning: he created two of himself, and the other is currently cornering Nobara to kill her and use it against Yuji to distract him and make him even more emotionally unstable. It is a pretty messed up plan, and things are definitely not fairing well for any of the sorcerers involved. My heart is already in shambles, and not ready to lose any of the characters I love anymore. This season has definitely elevated all stakes, and things cannot go back to normal after this.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 "Right and Wrong" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10

