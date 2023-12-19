Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, National Geographic, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E21 "Metamorphosis": Yuji That Was, Mahito That Is

Crunchyroll anime Jujutsu Kaisen S02E21: "Metamorphosis" highlights the great realization and self-discovery of Mahito and Yuji.

The latest episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Metamorphosis," highlights the great realization and self-discovery of Mahito and Yuji. The episode takes us through the continuation of Mahito's fight against Yuji and Aoi Todo. The pace and animation, along with the writing for this episode, are fantastic and really take things to another level. We are no longer dealing with the same Mahito or Yuji we were following last episode: things escalate, and hearts change. It is certain there is no going back to how things used to be before this incident in Shibuya.

Mahito manages to go above and beyond, keeping Aoi busy in order to fight Yuji alone, but things do not really work to his advantage, and he has to take some inspiration from Gojo activating a Domain Expansion for 0.2 seconds to avoid Sukuna getting in the way. While doing so he manages to move faster and touch Aoi's arm. However, right before he is overtaken by Mahito's power, Aoi cuts off his own arm and gets to survive. But what followed was by far my favorite part: Aoi's locket falls, and as it opens, it distracts Mahito enough for Aoi to clap Mahito's hand and activate his technique for Yuji to hit him with Black Flash. It was fantastic, and my heart was full when I saw Yuji's picture in the locket along with Aoi's idol. I also loved how the inside of Aoi's mind looked. It was simply precious and funny. Reason number 1000000 why Aoi is the best.

However, during the impact, it seems Mahito discovered the true shape of his soul and transformed his own body to match, proving to be a very difficult enemy to fight and taking quite a few hits. Aoi manages to distract Mahito enough to think he can still use his technique, and Yuji is able to hit Mahito with Black Flash and destroy his new shape. It was disturbing how the tables turned in an instant and how the dynamic completely shifted. Yuji is also no longer the same as he was: he now accepts he is the same as Mahito and vows to kill him every time he is reborn.

For the first time ever, Yuji looked terrifying, and Mahito looked terrified trying to crawl away from him and managing to avoid one last punch before Geto made an appearance asking if he should actually save Mahito. This episode was a rollercoaster, and I wonder what this means for Yuji. I think it is fascinating that Geto was the one who showed up when Yuji's words reminded me of Geto himself and how much he changed after that girl was killed. trying to find meaning is no longer part of the road. I hope Yuji is able to find the comfort that Geto could not.

