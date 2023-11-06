Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 E15 "Fluctuations, Part 2": Guess Who's Back?

When the dust settled on this week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Fluctuations, Part 2" saw two major players down for the count.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Fluctuations, Part 2," went flying by, and 2 major players are now down. It was a fantastic episode that did not need many words to get across the intense feeling of dread and grief. Things moved pretty fast on this episode, leaving us behind gasping and catching our breaths— it was a rollercoaster of "whoas," "oh craps," and "oh noes" that sincerely left our hearts hurting.

Well… where to start? So much seems to have happened, and yet it felt like there was barely any talking. Okay, first things first, though? We see how Toji emerges from the hole Megumi had managed to create in Dagon's Domain Expansion. Honestly? There really was no need for words at this point. Toji managed to quickly take Maki's tool and, without hesitation, targeted the cursed spirit in his domain. The battle was as awesome as you would expect coming from Toji, and within a few minutes, he was done with Dagon. At those times, I can see why people love Toji so much, so effortlessly and so elegantly done without mercy. I still kinda hate the dude, but have to admit he is pretty good at what he does and looks cool at it, too. Before moving on to the next step, can we also talk about how worried Nanami seemed when he thought Megumi was sacrificing himself for them? Nanami = top-tier "zaddy" material.

The Domain disappears quickly, and within a blink, Megumi is taken from the lobby they were into the outside by Toji himself. It seems like he is targeting the strongest of the bunch. It does not seem that Megumi knows who he is about to be facing, but my heart is pretty much in my throat just thinking of how badly this can go. Also, pretty exciting because we all know how good Jujutsu Kaisen battles can get, and other than Gojo and Sukuna, these are the next in line when it comes to creativity and potential for good visuals.

Back inside, we see Jogo arrive just in time to mourn Dagon's passing and, without hesitation, cremates Maki, Nanami, and Naobito. I have to admit I audibly gasped and was mad that I did not even get a chance to grieve one of my favorite characters because things just kept moving at the speed of light. Jogo feels Sukuna's fingers nearby and immediately heads to where the Hasaba sisters are, feeding a finger to Yuji and refusing to confess how many they gave before he came in. After killing them, he feeds the fingers he has left, trying also to awaken Sukuna. So many different players in the game with so many different intentions. The sisters manage to come back with one of their techniques just in time to see Sukuna come back to life.

Quickly, they all freeze under Sukuna's aura of evil, and we see why— he does not take even a second to kill off the sisters after they voice their request. He then proposes a deal to Jogo: he will work with them if Jogo manages to land a blow on him. I am curious to see how this battle goes, though honestly? Do I care about the curses that much? I hope Sukuna rids itself from Jogo and that Yuji manages to take control of his body again. I did wonder, though, if there was more to Toji taking Megumi out before Jogo could get to him. Also, can we discuss the Hasaba sisters' memories with Geto when they asked who Gojo was? I kinda wanted to hug Geto. That said, I am still in shock and unable to let go of the ones we lost in this episode.

