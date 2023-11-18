Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Julia Hart, recaps, wrestling

Julia Hart Wins TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear

Want to talk about Julia Hart's TBS Title win at AEW Full Gear? The Chadster sees through the gimmicks & pleads for true WWE-style wrestling 🤼‍♂️ integrity! Auughh!

Oh, The Chadster just sat through another 🙄 "thrilling" 🙄 match on AEW Full Gear, where the TBS Championship changed hands. That's right, wrestling fans, if you can even call AEW's product wrestling, 🤔 Julia Hart became the new TBS Champion after defeating Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a triple threat match. 🏆 Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The match was just an example of AEW trying to put a spotlight on their women's division in an attempt to level up to WWE's superior brand. The Chadster can't help but roll his eyes at the audacity of it all. 🙄 As The Chadster predicted, AEW can't hold a candle to the splendor of WWE's well-crafted storylines and mesmerizing matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔❌

Now, let The Chadster break it down for you: The match saw all three women giving it their all in what AEW fans would probably call a "competitive" match. 😒 🤷‍♂️ Skye Blue entered the ring with a new edge and new theme song, while Julia Hart continued to lean into her House of Black emo phase. The bout featured a mix of moves here and there, including a cannonball from Hart to her opponents on the floor, various superkicks, and a Michinoku Driver from Statlander that only got a two count. 🥱

There were several moments of high tension. 💥 Skye Blue and Kris Statlander went back and forth with a series of knee strikes and power moves. Julia Hart, playing the opportunist, waited for her moment and hit a moonsault on Skye Blue. But it was Kris Statlander's powerful Saturday Night Fever on Skye Blue that seemed like it would end the match, until Julia shoved her out of the way, pinning Skye to snatch the victory. 🙄

The Chadster watched in horror 🤯 as AEW tried to make their Women's Division seem legit by crowning Hart as the champion. They must think that by using such crafty tactics, they can make fans believe women's wrestling in AEW is on the same level as WWE's. It's just laughable! 😆Julia Hart might have transformed since joining the House of Black, but nothing compares to the evolution and showmanship of WWE women superstars. By the way, Tony Khan, that's not a compliment. It's criticism because The Chadster believes you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️

There's no need to tarnish your evening with the rest of Full Gear. Put the remote down, protect yourself! 🛡️ Seriously, you all should just tune out before the main event and avoid being sprayed with the same metaphorical black mist that has corrupted Hart's persona. It's just sickening! 😡

The Chadster has a suggestion: instead of watching this malarkey, why not go for a spin in The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🚗, cruising to the ever-epic tunes of Smash Mouth.🎶 "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," but nope, no one rolls The Chadster like Tony Khan tries to with his sneaky shenanigans on AEW programming. And boy, could The Chadster use a White Claw seltzer right about now. 🍹

In conclusion, The Chadster is certain that anyone who watched that match and thought "wow, AEW's Women's Division is just as good as WWE's" must be off their rocker. Remember fellow wrestling aficionados, stay strong, don't fall for the AEW trap, and keep it real like your all-time reliable, totally unbiased wrestling authority, The Chadster. And if Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are reading this, stay strong, The Chadster's brothers in unbiased journalism. 🤝📰

