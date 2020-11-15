Jupiter's Legacy: Mark Millar Says Series Is "Beautiful Television"

It's been a little more than two months since we last checked in on Jupiter's Legacy writer Mark Millar for an update on Netflix's adaptation of his and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series. During our last visit, we learned that he met with the streaming service's marketing team for early looks at the teaser and main trailers, that he's screened the entire season (though the series' "excellent" effects are still being finished), and there was an addition to the cast (updated below). On Saturday, we learned new details- let's take a look:

In the first tweet, Millar reveals that he screened "the latest cuts of two episodes," and we think it's pretty safe to say that he likes what he sees:

I watched the latest cuts of two episodes of Jupiter's Legacy today that were so good I could weep with joy. This is going to be something special, my friends. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 14, 2020

Millar went on to tell one fan who responded that they were excited by what they were reading that they have every reason to be- because he is:

Honestly, pal, you really should be. I'm more excited with every cut. This is just beautiful television and as a superhero fan I'm in Heaven. https://t.co/Kjb1yQaqH5 — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 14, 2020

As for the time it's taking for the series to hit streaming screens, Millar explains that COVID delays and "big budget movie" FX taking time combined for post-production taking a little longer:

I've never seen a TV show look this much like a big budget movie so the FX just taking time. Episode 7 feels like 2001. It's just monumental. Covid slowed post-prod a little, but it's in such good shape. Your patience will be rewarded, I promise! https://t.co/KAhxLvIeCy — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 14, 2020

As for anyone out there believing that they'll be binging it the month after the new year starts? Ummm… yeah… I probably wouldn't start booking any watch parties any time soon:

Not true, but nice try :). It'll be done when it's done. We all want this looking as perfect as possible. https://t.co/kJMkzuWisU — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 14, 2020

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Based on the graphic novels of the same name by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely and published by Image Comics, the adaptation stars Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), and Chase Tang (Slasher). Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Davis stars as Fitz's daughter, Petra; while Tang stars as super-villain Baryon and Quinlan plays Hutch Hutchence.