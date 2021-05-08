Jupiter's Legacy: Matt Lanter Teases More "Clone Wars" Anakin to Come

Fans of Anakin' Skywalker are anxiously awaiting Hayden Christensen's live-action return to the padawan murder in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, coming from Disney +. Meanwhile, on the other side of the galaxy, animated Anakin teases that we might be able to hear him sooner than we think. Promoting Netflix's new epic episodic superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy, Matt Lanter's (Timeless, Clone Wars) lips got loose.

As originally reported on EW.com, he has secretly been working for Lucasfilm Animation since the series finale of Clone Wars. "There's some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I've been a part of some things I can't talk about yet. You'll see Anakin again," Lanter promises. "I never quite put Anakin down, whether I'm doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation."

First guess is The Chosen One shows up as a recurring character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Disney + Clone Wars spinoff premiering May 4. The Mandalorian's Fennec, voiced by Ming- Na Wen's, is expected to encounter Clone Force 99 along with many other characters in Star Wars canon so it's not too big a stretch. Another good bet might be a role on The Mandalorian.

Katie Sackoff (Battlestar Galactica, Clone Wars) made her in-universe leap from voicing Bo- Katan Kryse to playing her live-action, could Lanter be following a similar non-Anakin-path to the small screen? So far there has been no official confirmation from Disney +, but Bleeding Cool will keep you posted.

The final seventh season of Clone Wars was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the cast and crew. After multiple cancellation-scares, creator Dave Filoni took the bantha reigns and gave the fans and everyone involved an ending the show could be proud of. "[The series finale] didn't come as much of a shock as that first time because that first time we felt like we didn't get to finish," Lanter says. "Now, we properly got to finish. We got to send off the show in an emotional way in the way that Dave wanted to send it off. I actually think it was really cool that it premiered when everyone's spirits were down [because of the pandemic]. For Star Wars fans, it was exciting to have something new. I think it lifted everyone up a bit."

Lanter also explained to journalists how his latest troubled hero, Skyfox aka George Hutchenson compares to Anakin: "There are a lot of similarities They're definitely not lost on me. They are both charismatic guys, both full of bravado, and – they are kind of both rule-breakers… I think they're both, they think they are just in what they are doing, and they think they are helping the world around them."