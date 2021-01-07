Jupiter's Legacy Update Day #906: Mark Millar Confirms 2021 Debut

At Bleeding Cool, we like to have a little fun as much as we can with our show coverage. And sometimes, that means twisting the knife every now and then- not trying to be mean (we usually make that pretty clear) but more in a "messing around" older/younger sibling kinda way. So when that Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy was first announced back when parachute-pants, thin leather ties, and "Frankie Says Relax!" shirts were cool, we do it because we kid… we do it because we love. But with that said, July 2018 does feel like it was forever-plus-two-days ago- and when it comes to dysfunctional super-teams/families? Keep this in mind…

Since the adaptation was announced, we've had two seasons of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and Amazon Prime's The Boys (with production on the third seasons set to get underway soon, and a The Boys spinoff in development), two seasons of HBO Max's Doom Patrol (with filming on the third season underway), and an award-winning season of HBO's Watchmen. But things are starting to look up in a big way based on Millar's recent tweets. As you'll see below, Millar has screened and offered "tiny last notes" on a new edit of the adaptation's second episode- but even better? Later in the thread, Millar was asked when the series would finally see the light of day and he responded with "2021." How do we know he's serious this time? It's the exclamation point and the text smiley. Does it every time.

Right. New cut of Jupiter's Legacy Episode 2 watched over breakfast. Tiny last notes written up. Time to get back into writing The Magic Order Volume 4, done by end of January. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) January 6, 2021

2021! :) — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) January 6, 2021

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), and Chase Tang (Slasher) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Davis stars as Fitz's daughter, Petra; while Tang stars as super-villain Baryon and Quinlan plays Hutch Hutchence.