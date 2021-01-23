Jupiter's Legacy Watch Day #922: Mark Millar's Seen Recent Series Cut

Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's 922nd day of coverage of Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy. Now the last time we checked in with Millar, it was Day #906 and the new year was still relatively young and he was offering "tiny last notes" on a new edit of the series' second episode- before promising that the series would definitely see the light of day this year (with an exclamation point and a text smiley to drive the point home). So let's flash ahead 16 days to Saturday when Millar commended a fan's choice of a reading selection (we think you can figure out what it is) before adding that he's screened this week's cut of the series' initial 8 episode- and it reads like he's excited for fans to see it.

Just a little reminder that since the adaptation was announced, we've had two seasons of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and Amazon Prime's The Boys (with production on the third seasons of both series set to get underway soon with cast members already going through mandatory quarantine) and a The Boys spinoff in development. In addition, we've had two seasons of HBO Max's Doom Patrol (with filming on the third season already underway), and an award-winning season of HBO's Watchmen. (which we have a feeling would be well underway on its second season if there was going to be a second season). Here's a look at Millar's tweet from earlier on Saturday:

A masterpiece! :) PS I just watched this week's cut of our 8 episode Netflix show and you're going to love it! https://t.co/XQZPiPmwhJ — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) January 23, 2021

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), and Chase Tang (Slasher) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Davis stars as Fitz's daughter, Petra; while Tang stars as super-villain Baryon and Quinlan plays Hutch Hutchence.