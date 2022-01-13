Justice U: David Ramsey-Led Arrowverse Series In Development at The CW

If you thought that there was more to David Ramsey's future with The CW's Arrowverse beyond guest appearances as John Diggle and directing episodes across nearly all of the series (with next week's Superman & Lois "The Ties That Bind" being another fine example), the network proved you right on Thursday. Ramsey's Diggle is set to headline the in-development Justice U. Set in the Arrowverse and after years of experience fighting side-by-side with some of the world's finest, Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. Stemming from Michael Narducci (Superman & Lois) and Zoanne Clack (Grey's Anatomy), the series will see Ramsey direct the pilot if it's picked up for series. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Geoff Johns will executive produce alongside Narducci and Clack.

Now here's a look at the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the Ramsey-directed "The Ties That Bind":

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.