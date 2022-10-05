Justice U: David Ramsey Offers Update; Are We Getting Arrowverse 2.0?

While The CW's The Flash is the last remaining representative of the Arrowverse, there have been some interesting things going on in & around the other DCEU shows. In its second season finale, The CW's Superman & Lois made it official that the series wasn't set in the Arrowverse. That meant, for example, that David Ramsey's John Diggle was the show's universe's version and not the Arrowverse version. Since that time, we've heard more rumblings about crossovers happening, like that upcoming one between DC's Stargirl and HBO Max's DC's Titans (and one with HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol, too). And let's not forget that Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch previously shared that Melissa Benoist was interested in making an appearance on the show, which would give us a different version of Supergirl. And then there's the Ramsey-starring Justice U and the questions surrounding it since the shift away from the Arrowverse (and Warner Bros.'s new ownership). So what's its status? According to Ramsey, production is still moving forward. Speaking with TV Line over the weekend, Ramsey confirmed that "we're on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer. I'm not sure I can say her name, so I won't, but we're very close to submitting our second draft. It's still in development, and we're moving forward."

Could Justice U Be the Linking Device for "Arrowverse 2.0"?

Clearly no longer set in the Arrowverse and we're assuming set in the "Superman & Lois" universe, Diggle is embarking on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university in Justice U. There, he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. And maybe that's why the show's still moving forward. Could this be the series that serves as a linking device? I mean, having a place that trains young heroes would be a great way to bring a number of them together from Stargirl, Titans, Superman & Lois, etc., as well as introduce some new characters or known characters who haven't hit the small screen yet. Stemming from Michael Narducci (Superman & Lois) and Zoanne Clack (Grey's Anatomy), Ramsey is expected to direct the pilot if picked up for series. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Geoff Johns will executive produce alongside Narducci and Clack.