Justified: City Primeval Shares New Look at Timothy Olyphant's Raylan As we await the official trailer, FX Networks' Justified: City Primeval released a new look at Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Earlier this week, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner, and EPs Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly & Peter Leonard took part in FX Networks' Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event in support of Justified: City Primeval. And though a trailer was screened that hasn't dropped for public consumption yet, we did get some details on how Olyphant is feeling about his return and if he would be up for more "extensions" of the "Justified" universe. And now, we're getting another look at Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens courtesy of the release of a new preview image:

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman," a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with the Olyphants, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.