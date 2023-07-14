Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: city primeval, fx networks, justified, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, trailer

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: New City, Same Raylan Givens

Set to premiere on July 18th, here's the newest teaser for FX Networks, Davie Andron, and Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval.

In four days, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), will collide on the mean streets of Detriot in Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval. With only a few days left to go until the series' return, we have a new teaser to pass along that should reassure any fans out there who were concerned that Raylan may have lost a step or two since we last saw him. As you're about to see, he still doesn't waste much time making a memorable first impression and letting folks know that there's a new sheriff in town… make that marshal.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Justified: City Primeval, followed by a rundown of all the intel you'll need to be ready for when the series returns on July 18th:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!