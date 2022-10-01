Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter

Some good news for fans looking forward to FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval. Stopping by Seth Meyers' late-night NBC talk show to promote his new film Amsterdam, Olyphant confirmed that filming on his return as Raylan Givens has wrapped filming. But that was far from the only topic when it came to the series revival, with Meyers asking Olyphant what it was like working on the set with his daughter, Vivian Olyphant (who plays his daughter in the upcoming series). As it turns out, having his daughter working with him turned out to be a bit of a humbling experience. "One of the things about 'Justified,' in particular, is that, over time, you've earned a little bit of a reputation where perhaps people… can be a little nervous around you, or feel intimidated," Olyphant explained. "We hired the one person, guaranteed, who doesn't feel that way at all. In fact, she's not only not nervous around me… she's kinda over it."

For example? "She's like, 'Dad, no, stop it. Ugh. God. Leave me alone.' And I'm like, 'I'm the star of the f***ing…!'" Do you know what it's like to have to whisper to your daughter, like, 'You can't talk to me like that…' on the set of your own show? It's terrible! I was like, 'Nobody talks to me like that!'" he added. But funny anecdotes aside, Olyphant was proud of the work that Vivian committed to the role. "It was an incredible experience. She was remarkable, and it was a joy to work with her. She worked very hard. She auditioned for it, and I wasn't surprised that they hired her, and it was really special," Olyphant shared.

Along with the Olyphants, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), and Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird). Now here's a look back at Olyphant's late-night visit with Meyers:

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the new series finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Ellis will play formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, who has every intention of representing her client, Clement Mansell, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. Holbrook will portray Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Clemens is on board as Sandy, Mansell's girlfriend. Hall's Sweety is a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two. Ireland's Maureen is a Detroit cop. Butz plays Norbert, a Detroit detective. Williams has been cast as Wendell, another Detroit detective. Finally, Vivian Olyphant will play the same role as Raylan's offspring.

Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. "'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."