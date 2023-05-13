Justified: Raylan, Respect & Fried Chicken Defuse a Hostage Situation With Justified: City Primeval set for July, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens uses respect, whiskey & fried chicken to defuse a hostage situation.

This week, we checked in with what Timothy Olyphant (U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens) and showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner have had to share about what viewers can expect from FX's Justified: City Primeval ahead of its July premiere. But this time around, we're taking another trip back in time (courtesy of FX Networks) to May 4, 2010, for a look at S01E08 "Blowback" (directed by Jon Avnet and written by Benjamin Cavell). In another example of why the fans have every right to be counting the days down until Raylan's return, our U.S. Marshal finds himself in the middle of a hostage situation, negotiating with Cal Wallace (W. Earl Brown) to find a way to keep the prison guard he's holding alive – and Cal. And the best way to do that? Raylan offering him some fried chicken, a little whiskey… and some decent respect.

Here's a look at that scene from S01E08 "Blowback," followed by a look back at what we know about FX Networks' Justified: City Primeval so far:

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.