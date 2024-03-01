Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Dai Kaiju, Kaiju No. 8, manga, OneRepublic, shonen manga, YUNGBLUD

Kaiju No. 8: Crunchyroll Debuts Trailer for Upcoming Action Anime

With the anime series Kaiju No. 8 set to premiere on the streaming service on April 13th, Crunchyroll rolled out a new trailer.

Article Summary Crunchyroll releases trailer for Kaiju No. 8 ahead of April 13 premiere.

Kaiju No. 8 anime centers on battles with giant monsters in Japan.

Main character Kafka transforms into a kaiju to fight for humanity.

YUNGBLUD and OneRepublic to provide the show's high-energy themes.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the more eagerly anticipated anime series premiering this spring, and Crunchyroll just unveiled a new trailer ahead of its April 13th spring premiere. In case you don't know, Kaiju No. 8 is about fighting Kaiju – or to be more accurate, dai Kaiju, since "dai" means "big" or "giant" in Japanese.

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them."Let's wipe out the Kaiju together." Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.,. until he becomes… Kaiju No. 8!"

So weak fighter Kafka ends up infused with the powers of a kaiju by accident and becomes the "Kaiju No. 8" of the title. This is adapted from a currently-running Shonen manga, after all, so Kafka has to learn to control his transformation into a post-human monster warrior and also get a grip on his power so he can help the Defense Force fight an escalating invasion of dai kaijus in Japan. Got it? Good. If not, all you need to know is the series is all about "FIGHT KAIJU! PUNCH KAIJU! SLASH KAIJU WITH SAMURA SWORDS! SHOOT BIG HOLES IN KAIJU! KILL KAIJU! ALL WITH THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIP AND BIG-ASS WEAPONS!" Really, that's all you need to know. And if you like this sort of thing, this is the sort of thing you're here for. Oh, you

Kaiju No. 8 will also feature rockin' theme songs by YUNGBLUD and OneRepublic – check out their messages about their involvement here and here.

