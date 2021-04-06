Kamen Rider: Shout! Factory Bringing Zero-One, Ryuki to North America

Kamen Rider fans are about to be happy campers. Shout! Factory has closed a deal to distribute all eras of the show, both on their streaming channels and physical media. This includes the series Zero-One and Ryuki. The show, one of the most popular kid's shows in Japan, follows the exploits of a masked, motorcycle-riding hero who fights the forces of evil. This continues Shout! Factory's acquisitions of popular foreign IP distribution rights in places like the US. It's been quite popular for them, and Kamen Rider is a big jewel in that crown. Check out more details on the deal below.

Great News For Kamen Rider Fans

"In celebration of the landmark series' 50th anniversary, Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company, and Toei Company, Ltd. today announced an exclusive deal to distribute the Kamen Rider series Zero-One and Ryuki in North America. The multi-year alliance provides Shout! Factory and its streaming service, Shout! Factory TV, with exclusive TVOD, EST, SVOD, AVOD, and FAST rights in the U.S. and Canada to both series, and physical home entertainment rights to Zero-One. The announcement was made today by Shout! Factory's Senior Vice President of Digital Enterprises and Shout! Factory TV, Gene Pao; Melissa Boag, Shout! Factory's Senior Vice President of Kids & Family Entertainment; Jordan Fields, Shout! Factory's Vice President of Acquisitions and Naoki Shinozaki, Manager of International Sales for Toei Company, Ltd. Shout! Factory TV plans an aggressive rollout of both series on its TokuSHOUTsu™ streaming channel this year. As excitement builds, Shout! Factory will announce additional release news and activities in the forthcoming months.

Zero-One and Ryuki will join Shout! Factory TV and TokuSHOUTsu's existing lineup of the inaugural 1971 Kamen Rider series, which launched the Showa Era, and Kuuga, the franchise's first installment in the Heisei Era that premiered in 2000. With the acquisition of Zero-One, the first series of the Reiwa era, Shout! Factory TV and TokuSHOUTsu are now home to the launch of all three eras of the Kamen Rider franchise."