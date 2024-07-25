Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeff goldblum, Kaos, netflix, preview, teaser

KAOS Reigns This August: Netflix Releases Official Teaser, New Images

Arriving August 29th, here's the official teaser and images for Charlie Covell's (The End of the F***ing World) Jeff Goldblum-starring KAOS.

So what happens when the top dog on Mount Olympus begins having… a midlife crisis?!? As Jeff Goldblum's Zeus looks to keep his top spot safe, other gods begin smelling some aging blood in the water and see this as an opportunity. Meanwhile, a group of mortals has come to the realization that the gods really don't care too much for them – so maybe it's time to send them packing. This twistedly modern take on Greek mythology stems from the brilliant mind of series creator and writer Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), and now we're getting our best look yet at the KAOS set to be unleashed across Netflix screens on August 29th. Along with an official teaser waiting for you above, we have a new set of preview images below – followed by a look at the official overview that introduces us to the gods and mortals who are major players in the streaming series.

Zeus (Goldblum) has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus' once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld (David Thewlis), is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed, and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus' growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus' rebellious son, Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth, people are aching for change; however, Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms & Earthquakes (and Horses), is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play – any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

The eight-episode streaming series also stars Rakie Ayola (Anthony) as Persephone and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) as Minos. In addition, Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) and Suzy Eddie Izzard will also have cameo roles.

Coming soon to Netflix, KAOS is executive-produced by Covell, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Katie Carpenter, Banks-Davies, Nine Lederman, Tanya Seghatchian, and John Woodward. Harry Munday and Georgia Christou produce – with Christou penning the sixth episode. Georgia Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo direct the series.

