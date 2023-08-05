Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Rampage, recaps, wrestling

Keith Lee, Hardys Attempt to Outshine SummerSlam on AEW Rampage

The Chadster reports on Keith Lee & The Hardys' outrageous behavior on AEW Rampage – just as SummerSlam looms!

Hello to all The Chadster's faithful readers. Here we are again, another AEW Rampage in the record books, and another moment for The Chadster to air his bone to pick with one Tony Khan, whose obsession with The Chadster just hasn't abated. Now, last night, we were subjected to a Trios match featuring "Limitless" Keith Lee and The Hardys — Matt and Jeff — against Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. Auughh man! So unfair!

Must The Chadster even begin to point out how manipulative it is to have ex-WWE talents like Keith Lee and The Hardys cavorting all about an AEW ring? 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it; especially, when you see Jeff Hardy shaking hands with Kip Sabian, grinning like a cat!

Even worse, the Trios Match ended with Keith Lee power-slamming Kip and Jeff Hardy smashing Kip with his signature move – Swanton Bomb for the win. Add to that, The Hardys and Young Bucks had a backstage exchange, leading to a tag match for this Wednesday on Dynamite. Clearly, this put The Chadster's mood right in the gutter. How dare they use these beloved stars as bait to reel in The Chadster and his fellow WWE enthusiasts? Is the originality jar running dry for AEW?

Yet again, we are served the travesty of watching the likes of Matt Hardy, who has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, getting gloriously featured in AEW no less? 🤦‍♂️On the other end, The Young Bucks showboating their loyalty to AEW by flashing their new contracts and subtly mocking The Hardys for lacking the same fidelity.

To add insult to injury, the very sight of the upcoming match between The Hardys and The Young Bucks only brought back waves of regret and undeniable fury. The Chadster vividly recalls how a previous encounter with the Hardys and The Bucks in Ring of Honor ended up in the Hardys rushing back to the safe and structured arms of WWE. 🥺

This opened a can of worms at home, as Keighleyanne couldn't fathom the depth of The Chadster's passion for loyalty. This led to a heated argument which, as predicted, diverted Keighleyanne's attention back to that guy Gary. 🙄Obviously, her misplaced impatience for The Chadster is a direct result of Tony Khan persistently tainting our WWE dreams with unwarranted interference. 😤

In conclusion, the audacity of AEW to continue with their programming this weekend, instead of giving due respect to the magnificence of SummerSlam, is just appalling. It's clear Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Watch out for SummerSlam tonight, folks! Here's hoping for an event that will tape over this rampant AEW disrespect, showing the world what true wrestling is all about. 🤞🤞

