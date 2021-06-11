Kevin Smith Talks Masters of the Universe: Revelation; Tyler Approves

So with a little more than a month to go until the animated series' July 23rd premiere, Mattel Television and Netflix gave fans what they wanted for this week's Geeked Week. That right, the first official teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered along with a new set of preview images for the five-episode Part 1. Now, series showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith is taking viewers behind the scenes of how it all came together in the following featurette.

Here's a look at the clip, where Smith also explains why continuing the original series' narratives meant so much to him and the impact He-Man had on him growing up:

Kevin Smith takes a closer look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation and why he loves He-Man so much. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pcISTxOyxY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, you may (or will, if you haven't checked it out yet) have noticed just how important of a role Bonnie Tyler's "I Need A Hero" played in making the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation seriously badass. Well, Tyler offered her thoughts on it via Twitter- and she kept it direct and to the point:

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now without further ado, here's a look at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81wyj65SJIo)

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; and Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.