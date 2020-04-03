"Killing Eve": Villanelle & Eve Are In Some Serious Denial [TRAILER]

With only nine days to go until its return, BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve is giving viewers a fresh look at how Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle have moved on with their lives since their second season finale "break-up." In case you're having any doubts about how long that's going to last? We're watching the clock, too – especially when a death brings them back onto each other's radar.

Though in the newest trailer, it would appear that Villanelle has more than convinced herself that she shuffled Eve off the mortal coil last season – and seems pretty happy about it. Once again, we're not believing her – but we're still worried about what happens when she has to face the fact that Eve is very much alive. As for Eve? She really is taking her security for granted.

Hmmm – makes you wonder:

Killing Eve season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The cast for BBC America's Killing Eve season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the upcoming third season. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote, and Oh serve as executive producers, with Nigel Watson serving as producer.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.