Killing It Teaser: Peacock's Craig Robinson Comedy Lands This April

Killing It is a new comedy coming to Peacock this April starring Craig Robinson, Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller about one man's quest to reach the American Dream. It will run for ten episodes, from showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. Robinson and Goor previously worked together on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This morning a trailer for the show and some new images were released, which you can find below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Killing It | Official Teaser | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLwvrybZlvU)

KILLING IT is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

Killing It Sounds Like It Was A Craig Robinson Love-Fest To Work On

"We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted 'Killing It' to explore America's quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes. It's a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable." said Goor and Del Tredici about the show and working with Robinson.

I like Robinson quite a bit actually, so this could be a sleeper streaming show for me this spring. It is also filled with a ton of "that guy/girl" actors and that can be fun as well. Without the constraints of network TV, I hope that they can really take the gloves off and go for broke and be completely ridiculous as well. Killing It will debut on Peacock in April.