King of the Hill: Daniels Clarifies Revival's Status; Talks Time Jump

Last week was a good week for both animation fans as well as fans of Greg Daniels & Mike Judge's King of the Hill. First, we learned that Daniels and Judge were teaming up to form the new animation company Bandera Entertainment (along with former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis). With that news also came word that the long-running animated sitcom (running from 1997 to 2008) would also be getting a revival, which turned out to be music to the ears of the faithful. Now in an interview with Collider in support of the second season of Netflix's Space Force, Daniels is looking to clarify the revival's status as well as some "timey-wimey" stuff with regards to when a revival series would be set.

While last week's announcement gave the impression that major news was imminent, Daniels still considers the project as being in development and nothing has been locked in officially yet. "Well, here's the weird thing about the way that article ran is… there isn't any change yet. We don't have a deal to do it. I'm not exactly sure if we phrased it wrong, maybe, but it's still not 100%," Daniels explained during the interview. "We haven't worked out the contracts yet. We had the idea floating around that we pitched a while ago, and I think we need to figure out how we would do it well and who would do it with us because we're both pretty busy," he added. Whether or not it will be the 15 years since the series was last on the air remains to be seen, but Daniels did confirm that the revival would involve a time jump of some type. "The idea is a time jump, yeah, so the characters are a bit older," Daniels explained.

The company has the upcoming Netflix animated series Bad Crimes (created by Nicole Silverberg and starring Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus) on the way along with the previously-announced Freeform series Praise Petey. In addition, the company has a number of projects in various stages of development. From "a very funny children's show" from Sacha Baron Cohen and a project highlighting the talents of tattoo/graffiti artist Mr. Cartoon to Alison Bechdel's iconic Dykes to Watch Out For with Carrie Brownstein and a project described by Daniels as "if 'Breaking Bad' was a half-hour comedy," the initial slate of projects looks to live up to the company's mission.

"We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form," Daniels explained in a statement when the news was first announced. "We're in a golden age for content, right? That's animation, too. That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: 'Let's push animation into all these different genres'. Mostly what Bandera is doing is trying to get us in more of a supervisory goal; that's what we've been really concentrating on: using our taste and the people we've worked with and trying to help other people achieve their visions that we think are cool." Added Judge: "There's one show that I might be a co-creator of but the rest, it's mentoring other people and getting people together and being a studio in that regard."