Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Teaser: Harley Quinn Introduces Golden Glider

With the Max series taking flight on July 18th, Harley Quinn finds time to introduce us to Golden Glider and be really annoyed with Kite Man.

In three days, Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring "Harley Quinn" spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will be unleashed across Max streaming screens. To help get the word out, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) has been doing her part (in exchange for free rounds of drunks, of course – Capitalism!) – and she's back again to introduce us to the better half of the Kite Man (Oberg) and Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu). We'll give you two guesses as to who she believes that it is (let's just as that it doesn't rhyme with "Smite Tan")…

While Kite-Man won't be around during the fifth season of Harley Quinn in person, Lorey noted that doesn't mean the shows won't have a deeper connection. "Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1," the series co-creator added. "Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5." Now, here's a look at Harley giving us a chance to get to know her buddy a little better…

I am SO excited for you to jump back in the saddle with Golden Glider and what's his name! July 18th, babes! Only on @StreamOnMax! #KiteManHellYeah pic.twitter.com/hmi7bFDLbn — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the previously released official teaser and overview of the 10-episode animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, set to hit Max screens on July 18th:

Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

Based on the characters from DC. Production companies, Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation, executive producers are Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register.

