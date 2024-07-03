Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Aniplex of America, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, KIZUMONOGATARI, KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp-, manga, Monogatari, Nisioisin, novel, sony pictures

KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- Anime Hits Theatres This August

KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- a film compiling the original trilogy into one story, will be released in US theatres beginning this August.

The anime adaptation of KIZUMONOGATARI is getting a new theatrical feature film version that tells the complete story. KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- is a three-film anime adaptation comprised of edited footage from the original trilogy of films of the same name previously released in 2016 and 2017 featuring animation produced by SHAFT. Now Crunchyroll has acquired North American and select international theatrical rights, including Mexico and Australia, for the ultra supernatural vampire film compilation KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- from Aniplex of America. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to theaters for one day only in North America and Mexico on August 28 and in Australia on September 5.

KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- centers around a high school student named Koyomi Araragi, who survives an encounter with a gorgeous yet helpless vampire, Kiss-shot Acerola-Orion Heart-under-blade. It was one fateful evening when Koyomi Araragi encountered her – Kiss-shot Acerola-Orion Heart-under-blade: Legendary Vampire, Killer of Apparitions, and King of Apparitions. Her legs and arms were cruelly torn apart, her extravagant dress soaked in red; she's a monster who finds herself in a tragic state, lying in a pool of her own blood. However, Koyomi finds her to be beautiful this way. The Gothic Lolita vampire turns the horny but hapless Araragi into her thrall, and the story is about his efforts to reverse her curse on him.

Originally a novel written by NISIOISIN and animated by SHAFT, KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- takes you back to the beginning, the origin of the surreal and semi-comedic MONOGATARI series following Araragi as he encounters various supernatural phenomena amongst the girls he meets. Originally released as three separate movies, the upcoming film installment summarizes the "KIZUMONOGATARI" trilogy and can be seen exclusively in theaters.

KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- is scripted and directed by Tatsuya Oishi. Original story by NISIOISIN. Produced by SHAFT. The run time is 114 minutes. Crunchyroll recently announced that MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season, a new season of the MONOGATARI Series, will stream on Crunchyroll on July 6.

