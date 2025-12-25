Posted in: Current News, Movies, Netflix, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: Huntr/X, kpop demon hunters, nfl

KPOP Demon Hunters: Huntr/X Reigns During Snoop Dogg Halftime Show

Check out EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, KPOP Demon Hunters) during NFL Christmas Gameday's Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party.

Article Summary Huntr/X, featuring Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, dazzled during Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party on Netflix.

KPOP Demon Hunters made waves at the NFL Christmas Gameday event, spotlighting their powerhouse vocals live.

The trio previously stole the show with a stunning "Golden" performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fans celebrated parade appearances of KPOP Demon Hunters icons Derpy Tiger and Sussie in New York City.

With today being Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday, KPOP Demon Hunters fans are getting another chance to check out EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) in action for Snoop Dogg's Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party. Streaming live globally on Netflix from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup, the big event also featured Lainey Wilson, Grammy Award–winning country superstar and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, and more. Having Snoop join them for an insane version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" was a nice touch. In addition, the trio joined Snoop, Wilson, and Andrea Bocelli & Matteo Bocelli for a cover of "White Christmas," which was another pleasant surprise.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the halftime festivities:

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters had a huge impact in last month's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But as impressive as Derpy Tiger and Sussie were (more on that below), it was all about Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, and their parade-owning performance of "Golden." Now, let's take a look at the official images of the trio that were released, along with the content that was shared on the official social media accounts. Also, Ami shared a heartfelt post shortly after their performance, expressing her joy at the opportunity and how much Ejae and Nuna mean to her: "I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two."

Here's a look at the performance from Thanksgiving Day that was released by Netflix and "KPop's" social media accounts:

"I will post a legit thank you post later with cool pics. I am in shock and in awe of what we just did. I need some time to gather my thoughts. But here's what I will say," Ami shared to kick off the caption to her Instagram post. "I am incredibly grateful for @ejae_k and @audreynuna — I'm so honored to be in their orbit. These two women have worked tirelessly on their craft, their dedication to their art is so evidently clear. Theyve had their butts kicked by this industry but KEPT ON. They're just so cool, sooooo talented and got hearts of GOLD. Ejae and Audrey, I love you both so much. Thank you for embracing my chaos and high energy. Thank you for grounding me. Thank you for allowing me to lean on you . Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two. Okay byeeeeeew'"

Earlier, two familiar faces made an appearance during the parade. That's right, we got a look at the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons as they made their way through the streets of NYC. We've got a video of their appearances waiting for you below, along with the following images:

Here's a look at a video clip of Derpy Tiger and Sussie making their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month:

DERPY AND SUSSIE ARE UP UP UP AT THE PARADE pic.twitter.com/hoFhCjgRYi — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

