Kyle Fletcher Retains TNT Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The Chadster reports on Kyle Fletcher defeating Hiromu Takahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in the worst TNT Championship match ever! Tony Khan strikes again!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡 Kyle Fletcher just defeated Hiromu Takahashi to retain the TNT Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is allowing this travesty to continue! 🙄 Kyle Fletcher has not paid his dues in the developmental system, so his meteoric rise to stardom is a slap in the face to everything WWE worked decades to build!

The match saw Fletcher and Takahashi trade moves back and forth in what can only be described as an absolute mockery of professional wrestling. After multiple near-falls including a superplex, a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor, and various piledrivers that provided exciting near falls that have no place in a professional wrestling match, Fletcher finally put Takahashi away with a brainbuster. The Chadster is disgusted! 😠 Real wrestling matches should end with a simple finisher that everyone respects after following a safe and predictable formula, not after a bunch of unnecessary false finishes that make the crowd think anything could happen!

This was literally the worst TNT Championship match in the history of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door events! 🤮 The pace was so ridiculously fast that there was no time for the commentary team to provide recaps of what Seth Rollins was doing earlier in the show or to shout the signature catchphrases that help build the brand! Where were the rest holds? Where was the use of safely choreographed moves on to clearly gimmicked ringside furniture? These two just kept going and going like they were trying to entertain the crowd or something! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on how unpredictable the match was! 😰 Fans shouldn't have to worry about who's going to win – they should feel safe knowing that the company has a plan that involves 50/50 booking to keep everyone looking equally strong! But no, Tony Khan just lets Fletcher win decisively like he's trying to build momentum or something. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster was so cheesed off watching this match that The Chadster almost lost control! 🥵 As The Chadster's loyal readers know, Keighleyanne has banned The Chadster from drinking after The Chadster threw too many Seagram's Escapes Spiked at the TV during All In: Texas last month. So The Chadster has been secretly freezing them and, well, inserting them in The Chadster's special place while watching. When Fletcher hit that brainbuster, The Chadster wanted so badly to remove that frozen Seagram's and chuck it at the screen!

But Keighleyanne was already glaring at The Chadster, asking why The Chadster was squirming so much. 😅 So The Chadster excused himself, ran to the bathroom, squeezed out the Seagram's popsicle, stuck The Chadster's face in the toilet and repeatedly flushed it to calm down! When The Chadster came back, Keighleyanne asked why The Chadster's hair was wet and face was pink. The Chadster told her she should be asking Tony Khan these questions! Then The Chadster rushed to the kitchen, grabbed another frozen Seagram's from the freezer, and stuck it you-know-where. 🧊

Earlier in the day, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Kip Sabian and Killswitch in the opening bout of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. 😒 Tony Khan is unfairly building stories on top of the Copeland and Cage relationship that WWE owns the library for! Tony Khan needs to start respecting WWE history by pretending it doesn't exist! Or better yet, let them return to WWE where they can properly put over legitimate stars like Logan Paul!

The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all day providing live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to expose Tony Khan's nefarious deeds! 💪 This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news! Only look for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results here on Bleeding Cool where The Chadster provides unbiased journalism! 📰

