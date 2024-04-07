Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: , , ,

LA Knight DESTROYS AJ Styles at WrestleMania! Slim Jims Galore!

🚨 LA Knight VICTORIOUS over AJ Styles at WrestleMania! 🎉 The Chadster celebrates with White Claws and Slim Jims galore! 🌭🥤 Unbiased coverage inside! 👍

🚨🚨🚨 Hellooooo wrestling fans! 👋👋👋 Welcome to The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WrestleMania! 🤠 The Chadster is so grateful that you've chosen to get your WrestleMania updates from the most objective source in wrestling journalism. 📰 The Chadster doesn't play favorites between WWE and AEW, unlike those biased dirt sheets out there. 😒 Speaking of which… WrestleMania is simply the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time, and no matter how hard Tony Khan tries, AEW will never even come close to topping it! 😂😂😂 Sorry Tony, you must be devastated watching this epic show, but you brought this upon yourself by disrespecting the wrestling business! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

LA Knight and AJ Styles tore the house down in an incredible match on night two of WrestleMania! 🔥🔥🔥 These two superstars left it all in the ring, showing the world what WWE is all about. 💪 The action started hot with Styles targeting Knight's leg, but LA fought back with some brutal offense of his own. 👊 Back and forth they went, trading big moves and near falls that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat! 😱😱😱

In the end, it was LA Knight who emerged victorious, hitting Styles with the devastating BFT finisher to secure the win! 🙌 The Chadster popped huge for that one, folks. 🎉🎉🎉 And how about all that Slim Jim promotion during the match? 🌭 Wow, it really made The Chadster crave some of those delicious meat sticks. 🤤 In fact, The Chadster was so hyped after this match, he ran to the kitchen and grabbed a whole fistful of Slim Jims to snap into! 😋😋😋

The Chadster chugged White Claws 🥤 and scarfed down Slim Jims 🌭 to celebrate this epic match, but of course, Keighleyanne had to rain on the parade. 🙄 She said it's "not good" to drink so much seltzer and eat so many meat sticks. 😠 Well, The Chadster sure showed her – he binge drank even more White Claws and washed 'em down with a whole pack of Slim Jims! Hah! 😏 Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Dang it, why does Tony Khan have to keep ruining The Chadster's marriage?! 😡😡😡

But not even Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster could put a damper on this incredible match. 🙅‍♂️ LA Knight scoring this huge win on the grandest stage of them all is a star-making moment if The Chadster ever saw one. ⭐ This is what wrestling is all about, folks – larger than life characters clashing in epic battles on the biggest shows. 💯 It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for AEW fanboys to pretend their glorified indie mudshow is on the same level. 😒😒😒

LA Knight celebrates victory for himself and Slim Jims at WrestleMania XL
Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's unbiased, extremely objective coverage of the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 🎤⬇️ And remember… wrestling journalism doesn't get more down the middle than right here with The Chadster! 👍👍👍

