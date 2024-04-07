Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aj styles, LA Knight, recaps, wrestling

LA Knight DESTROYS AJ Styles at WrestleMania! Slim Jims Galore!

🚨 LA Knight VICTORIOUS over AJ Styles at WrestleMania! 🎉 The Chadster celebrates with White Claws and Slim Jims galore! 🌭🥤 Unbiased coverage inside! 👍

🚨🚨🚨 Hellooooo wrestling fans! 👋👋👋 Welcome to The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WrestleMania! 🤠 The Chadster is so grateful that you've chosen to get your WrestleMania updates from the most objective source in wrestling journalism. 📰 The Chadster doesn't play favorites between WWE and AEW, unlike those biased dirt sheets out there. 😒 Speaking of which… WrestleMania is simply the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time, and no matter how hard Tony Khan tries, AEW will never even come close to topping it! 😂😂😂 Sorry Tony, you must be devastated watching this epic show, but you brought this upon yourself by disrespecting the wrestling business! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

LA Knight and AJ Styles tore the house down in an incredible match on night two of WrestleMania! 🔥🔥🔥 These two superstars left it all in the ring, showing the world what WWE is all about. 💪 The action started hot with Styles targeting Knight's leg, but LA fought back with some brutal offense of his own. 👊 Back and forth they went, trading big moves and near falls that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat! 😱😱😱

In the end, it was LA Knight who emerged victorious, hitting Styles with the devastating BFT finisher to secure the win! 🙌 The Chadster popped huge for that one, folks. 🎉🎉🎉 And how about all that Slim Jim promotion during the match? 🌭 Wow, it really made The Chadster crave some of those delicious meat sticks. 🤤 In fact, The Chadster was so hyped after this match, he ran to the kitchen and grabbed a whole fistful of Slim Jims to snap into! 😋😋😋

The Chadster chugged White Claws 🥤 and scarfed down Slim Jims 🌭 to celebrate this epic match, but of course, Keighleyanne had to rain on the parade. 🙄 She said it's "not good" to drink so much seltzer and eat so many meat sticks. 😠 Well, The Chadster sure showed her – he binge drank even more White Claws and washed 'em down with a whole pack of Slim Jims! Hah! 😏 Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Dang it, why does Tony Khan have to keep ruining The Chadster's marriage?! 😡😡😡

But not even Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster could put a damper on this incredible match. 🙅‍♂️ LA Knight scoring this huge win on the grandest stage of them all is a star-making moment if The Chadster ever saw one. ⭐ This is what wrestling is all about, folks – larger than life characters clashing in epic battles on the biggest shows. 💯 It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for AEW fanboys to pretend their glorified indie mudshow is on the same level. 😒😒😒

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's unbiased, extremely objective coverage of the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 🎤⬇️ And remember… wrestling journalism doesn't get more down the middle than right here with The Chadster! 👍👍👍

