Lacey Evans vs. Asuka Set for WWE Elimination Chamber

The card for the upcoming WWE PPV Elimination Chamber is rapidly shaping up, which isn't surprising considering the PPV is happening a week from Sunday and no matches were built before Monday's episode of Raw. That meant WWE had to work quickly. And work quickly they did, turning a Ric Flair and Lacey Evans promo into a Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair match, and turning the outcome of that match into a Lacey Evans vs. Asuka match for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber.

From the press release on WWE.com:

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Lacey Evans The Sassy Southern Belle is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the top of the WWE Women's division, and it's reached a whole new level now she has The Dirtiest Player in the Game by her side. Asuka will have her hands full with a challenge from Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Title at WWE Elimination Chamber. Underhanded tactics from Evans and Ric Flair tipped the scales in Asuka & Charlotte Flair's WWE Tag Team Title loss to Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax at Royal Rumble. Now the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is on a mission to help lead another Superstar to championship gold in Evans. Will Asuka be able to rise above Evans dastardly style in their title clash? Don't miss WWE Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21 at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

Will Evans actually be able to wrest the Women's Championship from Asuka? Well, it isn't like Asuka has been doing much with it lately, since she's basically been playing sidekick to Charlotte Flair since Charlotte returned. So yes, actually, since the point of this feud is Lacey vs. Charlotte at WrestleMania with Ric Flair's honor on the line (and maybe on a pole), it only makes sense that Lacey goes over Asuka and takes the Women's Championship so Charlotte can win that at WrestleMania too.