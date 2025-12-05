Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman

Landman Gets Season 3 Green Light Early Into Season 2 Run

Paramount+ has renewed Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman for a third season.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's original drama series Landman are going to be getting themselves another season of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Paramount+ announced today that the series will return for a third season, less than a month after Season 2 premiered. The current season is a top-three series among all original content the week of November 17th and was a top-two series for the week of November 24th, according to Nielsen's early numbers. The series has hit over 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days on service. Views increased by +262% from the first season premiere, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series for Paramount+. See? That's one way to get renewed…

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive-produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive-produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the streaming series.

