Landman: Taylor Sheridan, Billy Bob Thornton Series Starts Production

Paramount+ has announced that production on Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton-starring series Landman is underway.

We had a feeling that some big news was on the way when we saw the casting news coming down over the past few days (or weeks, time flies sometimes), and that big news hit this afternoon. Paramount+ is officially announcing the start of production in & around Fort Worth, Texas, on Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman. The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, with the modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown. Viewers can expect an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Co-created by Sheridan & Wallace, Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions (exclusively for Paramount+).

Along with Thornton, viewers can look forward to seeing Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). While we can expect to get production updates once things get underway, Paramount+ released the following official image of the production slate to make the news really, really official:

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer on the series – which serves as the latest in the growing "Sheridan-verse" of shows, including Yellowstone (on Paramount Network), 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown (with the Jeremy Renner-starrer currently filming its third season), Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

