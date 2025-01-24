Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: green lantern, lanterns, sinestro

Lanterns: DC Studios' HBO Series Taps Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre & Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns has reportedly tapped Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

We've got some major casting news on Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns to pass along, courtesy (and exclusively) from Deadline Hollywood. Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) is reportedly set for the recurring role of Sinestro. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane and first appearing in 1961's Green Lantern (Volume 2) #56, Sinestro is a former Green Lantern who turned rogue – with the character described as "ruthless yet undeniably charming." In addition, it's noted that "Sinestro's manipulative nature drives his enduring obsession with his former mentee, Hal Jordan." Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Thomsen, the HBO series also stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys). James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) has been tapped to helm the opening chapters of the series.

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!