Lanterns: Green Lantern Series "Going Well"; Casting "Has Not Begun"

Though casting "has not begun" on Lanterns, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn shared things are "going well" with Max's Green Lantern series.

After a series of emoji updates that we were taking as positives, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn confirmed some big news last month concerning Lanterns. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (HBO's Watchmen, LOST), and DC Studios' creative team member Tom King had been tapped to assemble a team of writers for Max's Green Lantern series. The confirmation came amid rumblings on social media, with listings on their respective Writers Guild of America (WGA) profiles further fanning the flames. Two weeks later, Gunn is offering a quick update on how things are going. Asked on Threads if the rumblings were true that casting was either underway or about to begin, Gunn noted that "casting has not begun" but that things were "going well" overall.

Here's a look at Gunn's update on Lanterns, followed by his Instagram post from last month confirming the series creators that have come aboard the series so far:

"Yes, it's true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and [Lindelof] as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old [Tom King], who has been here nearly since inception)," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from near the end of May:

When the series was first announced, DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

