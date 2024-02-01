Posted in: HBO, Max, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Curb Your Enthusiasm, elmo, larry david, opinion, oscar the grouch, sesame street

Larry David Puts Hands on Elmo, Needs Oscar the Grouch Visit (VIDEO)

For some reason, Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) felt the need to put hands on Elmo during NBC's TODAY. We take serious issue with that...

What the %#@$, Larry David? Does it always have to be about you? After spending the past three days being the world's largest shoulder to cry on and needing the longest pair of felt arms to give everyone who needed it a hug, Elmo found himself on the receiving end of an assault by the Curb Your Enthusiasm star while NBC's TODAY show hosts – Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker – reacted in horror. Making matters worse was that it went down in front of Elmo's dad, Louie – who dropped a great line about suing for assault that made everyone a bit uncomfortable. Sure, after a break, David offered an "apology" to his victim – and with Elmo being Elmo, of course, he accepted it. But… we're not so forgiving or "understanding." And we have a feeling that not everyone over on Sesame Street is in a forgiving mood. That's right… we're looking at you, Oscar the Grouch. Maybe it's time for you and Slimey to remind David when he comes for one of you – he comes for all of you. Make sure that he never wants anyone to tell him how to get to Sesame Street – and Slimey? You know what to do…

Here's a look at the message that was sent out earlier this week that got the entire world to open up – and his response after the 24 hours of online therapy came to an end:

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

While checking in with the morning talk show, the father & son also discussed the importance of checking in on your friends and the wave of emotional venting that ensued online when the message above went out:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!