LunarLux Announced For Mid-April Nintendo Switch Release

Save your lunar hime from destruction in the sci-fi RPG LunarLux, set to be released on the Nintendo Switch in a couple of weeks

Set on the Moon, players explore a rich world filled with secrets, curious characters, and cosmic challenges.

Master timing-based action and turn-based strategy to create powerful Lux Combos against cosmic threats.

Discover hidden recipes and customize your journey in this anime-inspired, pixel-perfect lunar adventure.

Indie game developer CosmicNobab Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed LunarLux will be released for the Nintendo Switch this month. The game is a sci-fi RPG in which you try toprevent the destruction of your lunar colony, which seems to be happening the same way it did thousands of years ago to your home planet. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it will be released on April 17, 2025.

LunarLux is an anime-inspired action-adventure RPG that takes place on the Moon! A thousand years ago, humanity lived on the now volcanic and lifeless earth-like planet known as Terra. Due to the planetary catastrophe, ASTRA, humans were forced to find a new home. Unfortunately, no habitable planet existed within a reasonable distance, so the remaining survivors made their way to Luna, the moon that orbits Terra. Filled with hope, dreams, and determination, Humanity continued to survive and flourish in a new home. Centuries later in the year 30XX, Luna became home to some of the most brilliant human minds in existence (and their creations). However, humanity's existence is now threatened by an oncoming antimatter comet – the same comet that wiped out the people of Terra a thousand years ago!

Explore a handcrafted moonscape teeming with surprises, from malfunctioning networks to secret-filled side paths. Whether soaring through craters in a jet suit, customizing your spaceship, or petting every dog you see (yes, it does something), LunarLux encourages curiosity at every turn. Players can interact with everything from talkative rocks to overflowing dumpsters and uncover playful secrets woven throughout Luna's pixel-perfect world. Combat blends timing-based action with turn-based strategy, letting players chain together Active and Support skills into powerful Lux Combos. Mastering the timing of attacks is just as important as the combos themselves, with hidden recipes scattered across the world unlocking some of the game's most devastating abilities.

