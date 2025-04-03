Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Neowiz Quest

Neowiz Announces Narrative Indie Game Development Fund

Neowiz has started a brand new fund for indie gaming with a focus on narrative game design, which they are taking submissions for now

No restrictions on game genre or platform; focus solely on story-driven design.

Applications close Jan. 16, 2026; winners announced Mar. 6, 2026, in an awards ceremony.

Open to all indie developers, promoting fresh, innovative narrative experiences.

Neowiz revealed a brand-new development program today with a focus on narrative indie game development called Neowiz Quest. This new fund has been set up to help create an environment focused on story-driven game development, which is an area that most games need in order to capture the imagination of gamers as they play through a title. For this fund, they have put no restrictions on the game genre or platform, giving anyone who enters a ton of freedom to make whatever they'd like to qualify for a piece of the $115k prize pool, which will be handed out next March. We have more details about the fund below.

Neowiz Quest

With a prize pool totaling more than $115,000, the fund aims to create an environment emphasizing story-driven game development that bridges themes and characters for the global gaming market. Anyone developing an indie game, including individual developers, teams, and aspiring entrepreneurs, can apply through the official website. Participation in the contest is free. There are no restrictions on the game genre or platform, but works that have already been commercialized, such as Early Access, cannot apply for consideration. The application deadline for Neowiz Quest is Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Submitted applications and builds can be modified up until the deadline. The 10 finalists, including the grand prize, best price, and prize winners, will be determined after the submission period. Winners will be revealed in an offline awards ceremony scheduled for Friday, Mar. 6, 2026.

"At Neowiz, we are dedicated to fostering the next wave of game developers who are paving the way for narrative experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide," said Seungchul Kim, Co-CEO of Neowiz. "Through Neowiz Quest, we hope to create a supportive environment where creators can focus on developing their games and ignite a fresh and innovative approach to what indie gaming can be."

